Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.20 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.47% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 154,206 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,249.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 149,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 138,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 135,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 90,158 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

