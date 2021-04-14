Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.46 Million Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,797 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

