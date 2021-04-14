Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.58 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.34% of M.D.C. worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in M.D.C. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

M.D.C. stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

