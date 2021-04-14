Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Lithia Motors worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LAD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $387.92 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.45 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.25 and a 200-day moving average of $317.84.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

