Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.80 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.35% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 121,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

