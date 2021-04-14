Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,275 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

