Schroder Investment Management Group Has $9.97 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802,808 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

