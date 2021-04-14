Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 61,649.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,299 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Power Integrations worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

