Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,793,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

