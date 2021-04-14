Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,470 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of Essent Group worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

