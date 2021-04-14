Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,976 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of GrafTech International worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,949,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,388,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EAF stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

