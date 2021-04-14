Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 832,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,481,502 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.48% of Eldorado Gold worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 454,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 118,198 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after purchasing an additional 566,999 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

