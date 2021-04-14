Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 128,810 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $62,503,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,257,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $188,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of -374.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.