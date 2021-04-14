Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $12.69 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $215.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day moving average of $192.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

