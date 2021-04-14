Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 215,959 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1,217.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.27% of frontdoor worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.