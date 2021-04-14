Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 271 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,241.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 790.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $461.34 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,166.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,129.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

