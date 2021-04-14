Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 242,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,872,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 111.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 121.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

