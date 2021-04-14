Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 56,898 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,845,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of NovoCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

NVCR stock opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $218.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

