Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.