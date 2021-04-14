Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3,706.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,890,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

NYSE TFX opened at $429.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.67. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

