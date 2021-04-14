Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

