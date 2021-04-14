Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of Yamana Gold worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,498,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,222 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,545,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,285 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 325,430 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

