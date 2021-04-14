Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,339,137 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,339,137 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Open Text worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $35,732,000. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $31,577,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,644,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,720,000 after buying an additional 694,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $15,381,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

