Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,538 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.67% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,516 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $10,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 158.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $121.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

