Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 273,398 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 513,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,463 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $153,114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $110.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

