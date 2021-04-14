Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 337,568 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,568 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.26% of Ovintiv worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 205.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

