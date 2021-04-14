Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 34,593 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,593 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.49% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

HMY opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Separately, Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

