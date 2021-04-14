Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 36,925 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,035 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Foot Locker worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 158,145 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 342,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 143,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

