Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 64,171 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,171 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Centene by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,841,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

