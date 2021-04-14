Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 72,723 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,479 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 72,723 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.40% of Canadian Solar worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

