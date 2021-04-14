Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 78,581 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -396.69, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

