Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 846,935 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,935 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of Red Rock Resorts worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 434,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

