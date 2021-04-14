Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. 12,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,299. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

