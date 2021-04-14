Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,693. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22.

