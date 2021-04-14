Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Lifted by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after buying an additional 59,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,496. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $52.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

