Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 58,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.