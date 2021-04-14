Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Increased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 515,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 348,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 62,881 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.28 on Wednesday. 367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,573. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.