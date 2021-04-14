Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lessened by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $77.04. 3,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,920. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

