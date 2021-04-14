Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. 64,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $74.48.

