Scientific Games Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,756 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,675% compared to the typical volume of 73 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

