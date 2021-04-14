Scientific Games Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,061 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,659% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $91,278,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 85.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

