Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 11,293 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.80 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $96.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.