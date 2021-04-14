Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 12,646 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Power Integrations worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,984,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 255,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $16,288,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $246,547.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

