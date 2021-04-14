Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 21,150 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.39% of Plexus worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,294,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

