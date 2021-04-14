Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 21,278 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.63% of Impinj worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

