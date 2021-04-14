Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 2,149 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $516.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $497.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.22 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

