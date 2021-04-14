Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 37,992 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BOX worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 42.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

