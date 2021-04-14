Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 44,054 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KTOS. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

