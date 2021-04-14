Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 85,153 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 85,153 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.15% of Stoneridge worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SRI opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.63 million, a P/E ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $189.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

