Scout Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Coherus BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,094,000 after buying an additional 223,225 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after buying an additional 192,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after buying an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRS opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

